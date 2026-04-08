ABU DHABI: Borouge Plc confirms shareholder approval at its 7th April General Assembly Meeting of a final 2025 dividend of $1.32 billion, reflecting the Company’s strong operational performance and record sales.

The final shareholder-approved dividend payment for 2025 amounts to $658 million (8.1 fils per share), bringing the total 2025 dividend to approximately $1.32 billion (16.2 fils per share). The dividend will be paid on or around 7th May 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 17 April 2026. Including this dividend, Borouge Plc will have distributed $4.89 billion in dividends since listing, one of the largest payout levels on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) over this period.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Executive Chairman of XRG, and Chairman of Borouge Plc, said, “Demonstrating strong market resilience, Borouge Plc continues to lead the industry as the world’s most profitable polyolefins company, supported by its robust financial position. Building on this strength, the Company is advancing its transformative growth journey through Borouge International. We are evolving into a global polyolefins powerhouse, combining technology leadership, cost efficiency and expanded scale across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. Together, these advantages will make us stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to navigate market cycles while delivering sustained value to our shareholders.”

On 31st March 2026, XRG and OMV successfully completed the combination of Borouge Plc and Borealis GmbH (Borealis) into Borouge Group International AG (Borouge International), and the acquisition of NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA), creating the world's leading pure-play polyolefins company.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, “Borouge Plc delivered a strong and resilient performance in 2025, reaffirming the strength of our operating model in a dynamic global polyolefins market. We reinforced our leading cost position and our ability to deliver consistent performance across the cycle. As we enter an exciting new phase of growth under Borouge International, we remain focused on driving value for our shareholders through high-margin, differentiated products and sustaining strong pricing premia across our portfolio.”

The timing of the proposed tender offer, which would convert Borouge Plc shares to Borouge International shares, is expected to align with the new company’s future equity raise, to maximise value for all shareholders. The tender offer is expected to take place in 2027, subject to market conditions and approval by the UAE Capital Market Authority. Until then, Borouge International will be privately held and Borouge Plc will continue to be listed on the ADX. Borouge Plc shareholders will continue to benefit from the intended annual dividend of 16.2 fils per share, which will be maintained by Borouge International following completion of the proposed tender offer.

Under a new agreement with ADNOC and OMV (“the Agreement”), Borouge Plc has been granted operational control and marketing rights for the Borouge 4 mega project. The Agreement is expected to generate a cumulative net profit of $400 million over the next three years, representing approximately 10% annual earnings accretion to Borouge Plc following full ramp up2.

Borouge Plc confirms that it is closely monitoring the current situation and is working in coordination with the relevant UAE authorities to protect our people, facilities, and operations. Following an incident on 5 April, production activity in affected areas at Borouge’s facility in Ruwais has been temporarily suspended whilst damage assessment and repairs are carried out.

In the first quarter of 2026, Borouge achieved high utilisation rates and was able to sell a significant proportion of its production during the month of March via alternative routes, with additional inventories placed in storage ahead of shipment. A global shortage of polyolefins is driving a strong recovery in prices in March which has continued in April. Borouge retains significant financial resilience to navigate short-term operational disruption due to its strong cash generation and significant available liquidity.