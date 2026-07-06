RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has provided $3.21 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan through 359 projects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The projects span a wide range of humanitarian and development sectors.

Key areas of Saudi assistance include budget support, education, water and sanitation, health, food security, industry, mining and mineral resources, financial and banking services, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and energy.

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