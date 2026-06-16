Global energy technology company SLB has launched the SLB Digital Marketplace, a new digital platform designed to help energy companies quickly discover, deploy and integrate specialised AI-powered tools into their existing digital environments.

The marketplace expands SLB’s open-platform strategy for its Tela agentic AI assistant, providing a centralised and governed channel where SLB, partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), developers and customers can offer industry-specific digital solutions.

All products listed on the platform are certified to meet SLB standards for security, interoperability and compatibility.

The launch reflects the energy sector’s growing shift toward agentic AI, which enables software to reason, act and automate complex technical workflows.

As adoption increases, companies are expected to require a wider ecosystem of interoperable digital tools spanning planning, operations, data management and AI.

At launch, the marketplace features around 200 digital products, including solutions from SLB and more than 30 partners.

Offerings include Delfi and Lumi SaaS applications, workflow extensions, plug-ins, data connectors, and Tela AI skills, agents and foundation models.

The platform aims to provide energy professionals with streamlined access to trusted digital capabilities while giving developers and partners a scalable route to publish and distribute solutions across the SLB ecosystem.

“AI in energy is shifting from promise to performance,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer of SLB. “The SLB Digital Marketplace is designed to accelerate that shift by creating an open ecosystem where innovation can scale, solutions can interoperate and customers can move faster from insight to action. This is how we translate AI into real performance across the energy system.”

“No single company can build every agent, model or application the energy industry will need,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s digital business. “The SLB Digital Marketplace is the next expression of our commitment to openness, giving energy professionals more choice while maintaining the governance and quality standards required for enterprise operations.” -OGN/TradeArabia News Service