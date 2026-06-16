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BRUSSELS - The European Commission and the European Investment Bank are set to approve a €690 million ($801 million) funding plan to help Egypt upgrade its electricity grid, the Commission said on Monday.
* The European Investment Bank would lend €600 million, while the Commission would grant €90 million.
* The grid upgrade would add substations and transmission lines in the Red Sea and Gulf of Suez region.
* The upgrade would help Egypt integrate the 22 GW renewable energy capacity it intends to add by 2030. ($1 = 0.8613 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)