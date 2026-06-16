The Iraq-Jordan electricity interconnection project has entered its final stages, with the transmission line linking Al-Rutba and Al-Qaim districts in the western Al-Anbar province expected to be completed within the next three months, Iraq’s Shafaq news agency reported on Monday.

The agency quoted Al-Rutba District Commissioner Imad Al-Dulaimi as saying the district has received uninterrupted electricity from Jordan for nearly three years through a 132-kilovolt (kV) line.

The expansion will increase transmission to 400 kV and extend coverage to Al-Qaim, he added.

“The first stage is expected to add around 200 megawatts (MW) to Iraq's grid through the National Control Centre of the Electricity Ministry,” he said

“Those efforts include linking Iraq to the Gulf power network and expanding domestic production, including the planned Al-Anbar thermal power station.”

Official figures show Al-Anbar currently receives between 600 and 650 MW, compared with demand estimated at 2,700 to 3,000 MW, limiting service to six to eight hours a day.

Former Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil inaugurated the initial phase in Al-Rutba in March 2024.

Iraq remains heavily reliant on electricity and gas imports from Iran, particularly during the peak summer period.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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