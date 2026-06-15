Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the latest development of the second phase of energy projects to strengthen the national electricity grid, Official Spokesperson Mohamed El Shenawy said.

The president held a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and explored ways to accelerate the implementation of solar energy and energy storage battery projects. This falls within the framework of the timeline aimed at boosting the contribution of renewable energy to the energy mix to 45% within the next two years.

He emphasized the necessity of joining efforts to improve electricity supply, increase the efficiency of traditional fuel use, and ensure the stability of the national grid, while fully adhering to the set timeline. This aligns with the state’s objective to accelerate the green energy transition and drive sustainable development.

For his part, Esmat indicated that about 105 projects are included in the second phase and outlined the progress of connecting renewable energy projects to the electricity grid by 2027, including solar and wind power.

During the meeting, Esmat addressed the operation of the first phase of the 500 megawatt (MW) Obelisk solar power plant and the 200 megawatt-hour (MWh) connected energy storage plant, both of which were connected to the grid at the beginning of this year.

He also discussed the progress of the second phase of the plant, with a capacity of 500MW, which is scheduled to be connected to the grid in the coming weeks.

The minister also outlined the progress of the Energy Valley project, with a 1.7 gigawatt (GW) photovoltaic solar power generation capacity supported by battery energy storage systems totaling 4 GWh distributed across Minya, Qena, and Alexandria.

President El-Sisi directed continued cooperation with all relevant institutions and entities, as well as partnerships with the local and foreign private sector, which are responsible for implementing projects within the framework of Egypt’s National Energy Strategy.

He also emphasized the need to implement solar and wind energy projects and energy storage systems using local currency to maximize the returns from renewable energy and ensure grid stability.

These projects contribute to reducing carbon emissions and diversifying energy sources, the president added.