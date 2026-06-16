Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announced the completion of all works of Phase 7 of the Road Improvement Project in the Western, as part of Ashghal’s efforts to develop road networks and infrastructure services in various regions of the country.

In a statement by Ashghal, the project meets the well-studied needs and requirements of several areas in the North and West of Qatar by improving permanent streets and constructing temporary roads to serve residents and businesses, while providing connectivity to facilities and services. It also provides safety features, parking spaces, infrastructure networks, and beautification works.

Project Engineer at the Western Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department, Eng. Hassan Al-Naama, explained that works included the development of roads and infrastructure in Al Sailiya, Al Gharrafa, Al Karaana, Al Nasraniya, Mesaimeer and other areas, where roads were developed with a total length of 39 km.Works also involved the installation of around 285 street lighting poles, the construction of pedestrian paths, and the provision of safety features, signboards, road markings, and 587 parking spaces.

He added that the project included the implementation of works related to surface water and groundwater drainage networks, stormwater drainage networks, and sewage works. Grading works were also carried out in many areas to prepare the land for development.

Similarly, works were implemented in Al Sailiya area with the development of Al Sailiya Road and the main roads in the area, including the installation of lighting poles and traffic signals, the implementation of sewage and surface water drainage lines, in addition to interlock works, pedestrian paths, and parking spaces.For the works carried out in Al Gharrafa, Al Karaana and Al Nasraniya areas, they included the construction and development of roads and the enhancement of their efficiency while providing associated safety elements, in addition to implementing sewage netowrks, house connections, and surface water drainage works in Al Gharrafa area.

The project also includes the construction of a new road with a length of more than 15 km to facilitate access to Al-Kharaij Beach, in addition to implementing and developing a network of roads, as well as landscaping and beautification works to serve many service and governmental institutions and facilities in Mesaimeer area.According to Ashghah, local materials accounting for 85% and manufacturers were relied upon in most of the project work, as local Qatari sources were utilised to supply materials and elements such as gabbro, street lighting poles and lamps, signboards, sewage pipes, rainwater drainage pipes, asphalt layers, and prefabricated manholes.

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