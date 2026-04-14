Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in Bahrain, has announced the election of its new Board of Directors and the appointment of Akram Yassin as Chairman of the board, succeeding Sabah Al Moayyed.

Dr Khalid Abdulla Ateeq has been elected as Vice Chairman of the board.

The approval for the election and reappointment of the board members for a new three-year term from 2026 to 2029 came as part of the outcomes of the bank’s 43rd Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, which was held last month.

The newly elected board comprises Akram Yassin as Chairman, Dr Khalid Abdulla Ateeq as Vice Chairman, and board members Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Adnan Al Bassam, Abdulla Edham, Masood Al Bastaki, Abdul Malek Mezher, Sawsan Abulhasan, and Faisal AlShuwaikh.

The bank also extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Sabah Al Moayyed for her valuable efforts and contributions during her tenure as Chairperson of the Board.

Yassin brings more than 30 years of international banking experience to his new role, during which he held senior executive positions at a number of leading regional and international financial institutions, including National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Arab Bank, Arab Banking Corporation, Gulf International Bank, Riyad Bank and Bank of Montreal.

Dr Adel Abdullah Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, commented: “The election of the new Board of Directors marks an important milestone in the Bank’s journey and reflects the level of confidence that shareholders place in our strategic path and future aspirations. We are confident that the competencies and distinguished expertise of the Board, under the chairmanship of Mr Akram Yassin, will support the Bank’s direction during the coming phase, strengthen our ability to build on the achievements made, and continue developing our business and services in line with the aspirations of our customers and shareholders.”

He added: “We also extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Sabah Al Moayyed for her valuable efforts and highly regarded contributions during her tenure as Chairwoman of the Board, which had a clear impact on supporting the Bank and its journey. We look forward to working closely with Chairman Mr Akram Yassin, Vice Chairman Dr Khalid Abdulla Ateeq, and all Board members to continue achieving the Bank’s goals and consolidating its position as a leading and trusted Islamic banking institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain.” - – TradeArabia News Service

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