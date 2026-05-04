Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met a delegation from Schneider Electric, headed by its President of Schneider Electric for North East Africa and the Levant Sebastian Reyes, to discuss expanding the energy efficiency initiative to factories, hospitals, and hotels, according to a statement.

They reviewed mechanisms for scaling the energy network to a number of different sectors, improving energy efficiency, optimizing electricity use, and rationalizing consumption

This aligns with the energy transition strategy, which aims to reduce fossil fuel use, increase reliance on renewable energy, boost electricity supply, ensure sustainability, and prevent waste.

Esmat and Reyes also addressed enhancing performance rates in distribution networks and the latest development regarding the establishment of control centers across electricity distribution networks.

The meeting also highlighted the outcomes of the Energy Efficiency Improvement Project, launched in May 2025, which resulted in energy savings ranging between 9% and 22% across facilities and factories.

The initiative covered 25 factories in diverse sectors, including cement, aluminum, textiles, glass, and natural gas, food and beverages (F&B), electrical equipment, and agriculture.

At the end of the meeting, Esmat affirmed that the government's efforts to improve energy efficiency have become a fundamental pillar that contributes to achieving energy availability at lower costs.

He also elaborated that the cost of building a single megawatt (MW) of new generation capacity is 5-7 times higher than the cost of saving the same amount of power through efficiency measures.

In 2025, Schneider Electric rolled out innovative products to support Egypt’s digital infrastructure.