ABU DHABI: Commercial Bank International (CBI) recorded a net profit after tax of AED47.1 million during the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement issued today, the bank said its pre-tax profit rose by 14 percent year-on-year to AED52.1 million, while net interest income increased by 7 percent year-on-year to reach AED104 million, driven by improved asset mix and business volume growth.

Non-interest income declined by AED66.6 million compared to the previous year, due to exceptional gains realised from the sale of non-core assets in the first quarter of 2025.

Total assets rose to AED22.1 billion, marking a 7 percent year-on-year increase, supported by growth in loans and expansion of the investment portfolio. Customer deposits increased to AED16.4 billion, recording a 7 percent annual rise, while the capital adequacy ratio reached 16.8 percent, exceeding regulatory requirements.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank International, said that the first quarter results reflect the continued strength and resilience of the bank’s transformation journey, which is based on disciplined execution and a clear approach focused on improving the balance sheet structure and enhancing asset quality. He added that the growth in profitability, alongside improvements in key financial indicators, demonstrates the progress being made in building a more efficient and sustainable business model.