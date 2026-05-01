SHARJAH: Bank of Sharjah held its 53rd Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2026. The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Board members, shareholders, senior management, external auditors, and a representative of Capital Market Authority.

The General Assembly discussed and approved all items on the agenda. It also ratified all ordinary and extraordinary resolutions set forth in the meeting, including the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Board’s recommendation to reappoint Grant Thornton as the external auditors for the fiscal year 2026. Additionally, the General Assembly approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a cash dividend of 6.5% of the Bank’s share capital, for the year 2025.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance and outlook, Bank of Sharjah’s Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, said: “We are pleased to report exceptional results in 2025, achieving record net profit growth of 89% to AED729 million, alongside substantial improvements across all key financial metrics. Our strategy continued to yield strong results, evidenced by sustained growth in fee income, transactional banking, and trade finance activities, further reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in supporting the growth and expansion of UAE-based businesses. We’ve entered 2026 with strong momentum across all business lines and remain committed to advancing our strategic priorities, while contributing to the UAE’s vision of a resilient and prosperous economy.”

Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “2025 marked a defining chapter in Bank of Sharjah’s journey, one in which ambition translated decisively into execution, and strategy into measurable results. At the core of our strategy is a clear vision: to build a high-performance culture anchored in ownership, accountability, and a firm focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. We also made tangible progress in improving operational efficiency, optimizing resource allocation, and reinforcing governance structures.”

Khadiri added: “With a strong balance sheet, clear strategic direction, and a renewed sense of purpose, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth trajectory, differentiate Bank of Sharjah in an increasingly competitive landscape, and continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Beyond its outstanding financial results, Bank of Sharjah reinforced its commitment to the UAE’s Emiratization agenda, embedding it as a core pillar of its long-term strategy. The Bank continued to prioritize the recruitment, development, and retention of UAE National talent, ensuring that its workforce reflects the ambitions and diversity of the nation. Its initiatives have focused on attracting Emirati talent into leadership roles and establishing clear and structured career progression pathways.