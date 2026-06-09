Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Al-Bashir during his visit to the US to discuss opportunities for cooperation to support the recovery of Syria's energy sector, as per a statement.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the oil and natural gas sectors within the framework of the longstanding ties between the two countries and broader efforts to strengthen regional energy cooperation.

The two ministers reviewed progress on implementing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Egypt and Syria in the natural gas sector, including follow-up procedures of the agreement on gas supply through the Arab Gas Pipeline.

They also discussed opportunities to rehabilitate and develop Syria's energy infrastructure by leveraging the expertise and capabilities of Egyptian petroleum sector companies, particularly the engineering and construction firms ENPPI and Petrojet.

The talks also covered cooperation in technical training, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise to support the development of Syria's energy sector.

During the meeting, Badawi said that Egyptian-Syrian relations are built on deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, which provide a strong foundation for expanding cooperation across various sectors, particularly energy.

He also added that the shared interests and aligned vision of both countries regarding Arab integration create significant opportunities to strengthen partnerships in the oil and natural gas industries for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Badawi noted that Egypt possesses extensive expertise across the oil and gas value chain, supported by advanced infrastructure that includes gas transmission networks, processing facilities, and liquefaction plants. He said these capabilities position Egypt to support cooperation projects with Syria during the coming phase.

Moreover, the minister highlighted that stronger cooperation between the two countries would enhance energy security, advance regional integration, and support development, reconstruction efforts, and the recovery of Syria's energy sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue coordination, as well as explore the establishment of a technical mechanism to monitor the implementation of agreed projects and cooperation opportunities aimed at supporting the recovery of Syria's energy sector and strengthening bilateral cooperation.