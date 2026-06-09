AMMAN — Jordan’s foreign reserves reached $27.18 billion at the end of May 2026, compared with $27.05 billion in April, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said.

In a statement, the CBJ said the rise brings the total increase to about $1.7 billion since the beginning of the year, reflecting sound monetary management, along with strong export performance and steady inflows of remittances from Jordanians working abroad.

The CBJ also said that foreign reserves are sufficient to cover around 9.5 months of imports of goods and services, well above the internationally recommended minimum of three months, underscoring the Kingdom’s strong external stability position.

In local currency terms, foreign reserves stood at nearly JD19.3 billion at the end of May, up from JD18.1 billion at the close of 2025.

The value of Jordan's gold reserves rose to JD7.8 billion during the first five months of the year, compared with JD7.2 billion at the end of 2025. Gold holdings remained stable at approximately 2.4 million ounces stored in the Central Bank's vaults.

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