AMMAN — The Amman Vision for Investment and Development (AVID) has unveiled its ninth package of investment opportunities, introducing a new set of land plots designated for commercial, recreational, tourism, sports and industrial projects across the capital.

The company, which serves as the investment and development arm of Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), continues to play a central role in transforming municipal land assets into development opportunities through partnerships with the private sector.

Since its establishment, Amman Vision has delivered 68 projects with a total investment value of around JD470 million, covering around 700,000 square metres of developed land, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Its active portfolio spans healthcare, commercial and entertainment sectors.

Among its flagship developments is the "Kingdom for Healthcare and Medical Education" project, implemented in partnership with the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF) currently under construction on a 180,000-square-metre site with an investment value of JD280 million.

Another key project is the "Jah Medical Centre" in the Yasmeen area, a multi-specialty healthcare facility covering 29,000 square metres with investments exceeding JD15 million.

The company is also advancing several lifestyle-focused developments, including family entertainment destinations, adventure tourism projects and sports academies in various locations across Amman.

In parallel, it is supporting the transition toward sustainable mobility through the rollout of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the "Amman Smart City" initiative under the municipality’s 2022–2026 strategic plan.

Amman Vision is additionally managing major infrastructure tenders, including a new Amman slaughterhouse project and a smart parking system, both structured under public-private partnership models aimed at improving service efficiency.

The company has signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Holding to develop real estate and urban projects in Amman valued at around JD35 million, supporting efforts to attract quality investment and drive urban growth, Petra reported.

The company invited investors to learn more through its official website: www.ammanvision.jo.

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