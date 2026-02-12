AMMAN — Under the patronage of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, represented on his behalf by Executive Director of Digital Transformation, the Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa) Sinan Kamal, funded by the United States Government, launched the first "fully" integrated Business Hub Digital Platform in Jordan, designed to support and develop entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Sinan Kamal emphasised that the launch of this platform represents a milestone in Jordan’s digital transformation journey and aligns with the government’s vision to provide a modern digital business environment that enables entrepreneurs and business owners to access "wider" markets, expand their businesses and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy within an integrated digital ecosystem.

The initiative began by establishing six physical hubs across Amman (Marka), Al Salt, Jerash, Zarqa, Al Karak and Aqaba, expanding to a total of 15 hubs nationwide dedicated to supporting the growth and development of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the country, according to US embassy statement.

To date, more than 1,300 MSEs benefited from these hubs, gaining access to an integrated environment that fosters business linkages and stimulates local economies. This is achieved by combining specialised expertise, advisory services and fully equipped workspaces to facilitate business growth and sustainability.

The new digital platform acts as a bridge connecting enterprises directlyto market systems, enabling them to compete and grow on local and regional levels, and supporting their expansion through innovative, integrated digital solutions.

The Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa), funded through the U.S Government, is a five-year program that began in May 2022 and aims to support Jordan's home-based businesses (HBBs) and MSEs to grow, transform, and become resilient to future challenges.

The programme’s approach explores new ways of doing business and improving access to finance, markets, and services.

It focuses on four sectors: agriculture, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing and services, with a special focus on technology development and implementation. The programme encourages and supports the participation of all MSE-owner segments, according to the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

