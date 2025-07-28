IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement for voco Muscat Al Mouj, a 251-key beachfront hotel set to open in Q4 2025.

Alongside Golden Group Holding, the deal marks the first signing of the voco brand in the Sultanate of Oman, further expanding IHG’s premium portfolio across the Middle East.

The new hotel will cater to both leisure and business travellers. Its prime location offers easy access to Muscat International Airport and proximity to the city’s cultural landmarks, making it a strategic addition to Oman’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Launched in 2018, voco is IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand, already making its mark with openings and signings across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Known for its bold identity and thoughtful touches, the brand blends the character of individual hotels with the benefits of a trusted global name, offering guests a reliably different experience. Upon opening, voco Muscat Al Mouj will join the brand’s growing portfolio of more than 100 open hotels globally and a robust pipeline of more than 95 properties.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, said: "We are delighted to bring the voco brand to Oman in partnership with Golden Group Holding. Al Mouj Muscat is one of the region’s most exciting lifestyle destinations, and we believe voco’s distinctive charm and premium hospitality offering makes it a perfect fit for the destination. This signing reflects our commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 by contributing to the country’s tourism and economic diversification strategy."

Sheikh Salem Al Ghazal, Chairman, Golden Group Holding, said, “Partnering with IHG to introduce voco to Oman is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance Muscat’s hospitality offering. voco’s blend of informal charm and global quality perfectly complements the dynamic spirit of Al Mouj. We look forward to delivering a hotel that embodies excellence, reflects Omani hospitality, and attracts travellers from across the globe."

When it opens later this year, voco Muscat Al Mouj will offer 251 designed rooms and suites, along with five distinct dining experiences, including an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, and lobby lounge. The hotel will feature three meeting rooms, a spa, swimming pool, fitness centre, business centre, ample parking, and a barber shop – providing guests with a well-rounded premium stay experience.

IHG currently operates 9 hotels across five brands in Oman, including: Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, and Holiday Inn, with 3 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

