MUSCAT: Oman’s food self-reliance metrics improved significantly across major staples in 2024, buoyed by strong new inflows of investment in agriculture, fisheries and food processing activities.

According to the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), a key government entity mandated to strengthen food security among other objectives, the GDP contribution of the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors grew by 9.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching RO 966.4 million in 2023. By the end of the first half of 2024, the figure stood at RO 529.5 million, underscoring the significant pace of growth in the country’s broader food economy.

Oman Food Capital, the new brand established following the merger of OIA subsidiaries Oman Food Investment Holding Company (Nitaj) and Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), currently oversees investments and assets valued at over RO 1 billion.

Its portfolio spans the entire food value chain, including fisheries, aquaculture, poultry and red meat production, dairy, fruits and vegetables, animal feed, food processing, agri-tech and R&D, logistics and cold chain infrastructure and local farming.

These investments, coupled with initiatives by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to stimulate sector-wide growth, have contributed to a significant uptick in food self-sufficiency ratios across key food categories.

According to data compiled by Oxford Business Group on behalf of the OIA, Oman recorded notable shifts in its food self-reliance indicators in 2024 compared to the previous year. Fish remained the most self-sufficient food category, improving from 151 per cent in 2023 to 162 per cent in 2024, highlighting Oman’s robust marine production and growing export potential. Fresh milk also saw a strong performance, rising from 88 per cent to 97 per cent signalling improvements in domestic dairy output and supply chain efficiency.

Table eggs experienced a dramatic increase in self-sufficiency, jumping from 59 per cent in 2023 to 92 per cent in 2024, thanks to expanded poultry farming capacity and improved production practices. Fruit production more than doubled in performance, rising from 26 per cent to 57 per cent, indicating broader cultivation and improved seasonal yields. Red meat saw a modest increase from 44 per cent to 46 per cent, reflecting incremental gains in livestock production.

Conversely, a few food categories saw declines. Vegetable self-sufficiency dropped from 77 per cent in 2023 to 60 per cent in 2024, while poultry experienced a modest decline from 61 per cent to 55 per cent.

Nonetheless, Oman continues to strengthen its agricultural and food sectors through strategic investment. The Oxford Business Group report noted that the Sultanate of Oman is leveraging technology and capital to enhance productivity across its 1.4 million hectares of agricultural land, thereby reinforcing food security and economic resilience.

“By 2024, the country achieved self-sufficiency rates of 92 per cent in table eggs, 97 per cent in fresh milk and 162 per cent in fish production — reflecting considerable progress in fundamental segments”, the report stated.

The fisheries sector in particular has been described as a “pillar of economic diversification”, with production reaching 748,000 tonnes in 2022, valued at $1.2 billion. Exports rose by 23.7 per cent in the previous year to $362 million, positioning Oman as a global leader in sustainable aquaculture, the report added.

In 2024, Oman launched 89 new investment projects in agriculture and fisheries, covering over 9 million square metres. These include 70 agricultural ventures, 10 livestock projects, seven water-related initiatives and two fisheries projects, all aimed at enhancing food security through modern scientific methods. The projects require a minimum 30 per cent Omani or GCC ownership, aligning with Oman’s broader strategy to boost private sector participation and sustainable sectoral growth.

By 2025, the sector aims to attract $1.2 billion in investment and generate 8,500 jobs. Notable initiatives include integrated aquaculture farms and artisanal fishery projects, supported by Oman’s strategic geographic location and robust logistics infrastructure — further reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s emerging role as a regional food distribution hub, the report concluded.

