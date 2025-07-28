ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ADCCI) membership grew by 4.9 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 to exceed 158,000, highlighting the strength and resilience of the emirate’s business environment despite challenges in the global economy.

The data also reinforces the chamber’s role as a catalyst for private sector growth, supporting sustainable development, enabling businesses of all sizes, and guiding them towards emerging opportunities in priority sectors.

According to the latest data, several high-potential sectors have recorded strong membership growth. Leading the way was the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector with a 21 percent increase, followed by arts and entertainment at 13 percent.

The information and communication technology sector, along with vocational, scientific, and technical activities, each saw 10 percent growth. Together, these trends point to rising demand for creative, technology-driven, and specialised services across the emirate.

The continued growth in chamber memberships reflects a strategic shift toward future-focused industries.

The water supply and waste management sector recorded 9 percent growth, driven by rising environmental awareness and increased interest in circular economy principles. Property and administrative services followed with 8 percent growth each, supported by a buoyant real estate market and growing demand for business support services.

The education sector expanded by 7 percent, underscoring the strength of Abu Dhabi’s private education landscape. Transport and storage grew by 6 percent, fuelled by the expansion of supply chains and logistics activity. Mining and quarrying rose by 5 percent, while wholesale and retail trade saw a 4 percent increase, signalling stability in consumer demand.

Construction, manufacturing, and financial services each recorded steady growth of 3 percent. Accommodation and food services posted a 2 percent increase, reflecting the impact of seasonal fluctuations and evolving consumer preferences.

Commenting on the results, Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “These figures confirm the private sector’s central role in powering the accelerated growth Abu Dhabi is achieving. The sharp rise in memberships across sectors such as agriculture, modern technologies, and arts reflects the far-reaching impact of the emirate’s ambitious development agenda, with the chamber playing a pivotal role in sustaining this momentum by driving innovation, enabling high-impact partnerships, and expanding economic opportunities."

These results underscore the depth of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and the growing strength of future-focused sectors rooted in knowledge, innovation, and sustainability, alongside the continued contribution of traditional industries.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to advancing this balance by accelerating growth in emerging sectors and empowering the private sector through world-class services and strategic partnerships that drive long-term competitiveness and global relevance.