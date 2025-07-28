SALALAH: As Dhofar’s landscape comes alive under the Khareef rains, drawing thousands of visitors to its mist-covered mountains and flowing springs, concerns are growing over the ecological toll of this seasonal influx.

The 2025 Khareef Dhofar Season is shaping up to be one of the busiest in recent memory, with popular sites like Wadi Darbat, Ain Razat and Al Mughsail witnessing heavy footfall. While the monsoon transforms the region into a lush haven, local guides and environmentalists warn that unchecked tourism is placing unprecedented pressure on fragile natural ecosystems. “Khareef Dhofar is not just a season — it’s a living system”, said an ecotourism guide near Ain Hout, one of the lesser-known springs in Qayrun Hiyarti. “And it’s asking for our respect”.

More than 360 natural springs in Dhofar rely on consistent monsoon rainfall. In years of weak Khareef, water levels drop significantly and experts fear that increasing climate variability could worsen the situation. There are also growing calls to adopt a zoning model that classifies sites into conservation, eco-tourism and public use areas, ensuring a balance between access and protection.

Even remote locations such as Shaat Viewpoint and Fazayah Beach are showing signs of wear—rutted trails, discarded plastic and rising insect populations, all suggesting environmental strain. “Even the insects are messengers”, noted one inspector. “They tell us when nature is out of sync”.

Cultural events are reinforcing the idea that environmental care is part of local heritage. “Our ancestors lived in harmony with the land”, said a craftswoman near Ain Sahalnoot.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

