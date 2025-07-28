RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced on Sunday that ride-hailing applications in Saudi Arabia recorded over 32 million completed trips during the second quarter of 2025, marking a 104% increase compared to the same period last year.



According to the TGA’s latest sector index, more than 263,000 drivers are now registered on ride-hailing platforms — a growth rate of 81% — underscoring the rising popularity of digital transport services in the Kingdom.



The number of operating platforms reached 15,300, reflecting an 87% year-on-year increase.



Regionally, Riyadh accounted for the highest share of total trips at 41%, followed by Makkah at 22.5%, the Eastern Province at 15.7%, and Madinah at 6.1%.



Other regions included Asir (3.4%), Qassim (3.2%), Tabuk (2.7%), Hail (1.9%), Jazan (1.3%), Najran (0.7%), Al-Jouf (0.6%), Northern Borders (0.3%), and Al-Baha (0.3%).



The authority emphasized its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and reliability of ride-hailing services across the Kingdom.



The initiative aims to ensure high standards of efficiency and user satisfaction in response to growing demand nationwide.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).