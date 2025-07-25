Muscat: A fire that erupted in a storage tank at the OQ refineries facility within the Sohar Industrial Port on Thursday, July 24, 2025 has been successfully brought under control, said the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA).

Members of the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) in North Al Batinah Governorate responded to the incident. According to a statement from the CDAA, the company's internal firefighting teams played a crucial role in managing and ultimately extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).