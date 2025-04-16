Arab Finance: Egypt is aiming to attract $6.5 billion in new Kuwaiti investments by the end of 2026, with $4 billion expected to be secured within 2025, unnamed government officials told Asharq Business.

The push comes as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visits Kuwait as part of a regional tour that also includes Qatar. The visit includes talks with Kuwaiti officials to enhance economic and investment cooperation.

This follows Egypt’s agreement with Qatar on a $7.5 billion direct investment package, set to be executed in the near future.

The anticipated Kuwaiti investments will span a wide range of sectors, including the automotive industry, tourism, real estate development, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, banking, telecommunications, petrochemicals, food production, transportation, roads, and ports.

Furthermore, Egypt is offering new incentives to attract Kuwaiti capital, particularly in industrial localization and tourism. These include allocating land for industrial projects, especially in the automotive sector, on the condition that a high percentage of local content is used.

Kuwait currently ranks fifth among the largest foreign investors in Egypt and third among Arab countries, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The number of joint investment projects between Egypt and Kuwait stands at around 1,431.

Kuwaiti investments in Egypt over the past three years are estimated at $1.2 billion. Trade exchange between the two countries reached approximately $507 million in 2024.

