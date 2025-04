Global economic growth could slow to 2.3% as trade tensions and uncertainty drive a recessionary trend, the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) agency said on Wednesday.

"Global growth is projected to slow to 2.3% in 2025, placing the world economy on a recessionary path," the UNCTAD said, citing a report it published on the trade and development outlook for this year.

The global economy grew by 2.8% in 2024, according to the agency.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by Rachel More)