RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) Bandar Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports reached SR307 billion in the first half of this year, marking the highest semiannual growth on record.

Attending a dialogue session, along with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, as part of the ‘Made in Saudi Expo 2025,’ the minister said that Saudi Vision 2030, through its initiatives, has driven record performance and sustained growth in non-oil exports over the past few years. This is by unlocking national industrial capabilities, enhancing the quality of Saudi products, and expanding their access to global markets.

Alkhorayef highlighted opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in developing industrial cities, enabling Syria to benefit from the Kingdom’s successful experience in export development and local content support, thereby contributing to its economic growth.

The minister emphasized the level of efficiency, skill, and craftsmanship demonstrated by Syrian investors in the Kingdom’s industrial sector and expressed hope that the industrial sector would become a key pillar of Syria’s economic advancement.

He also addressed trade development between the two countries, noting that Saudi non-oil exports to Syria totaled SR1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

