AMMAN — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), launched its 2025 food security project, aimed at distributing 500 tonnes of dates to underprivileged Jordanian families and Palestinian refugees across the Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Thursday, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that the initiative builds on previous joint food assistance programmes implemented with the KSrelief.

In 2024, the two organisations distributed 2,000 tonnes of dates, benefiting around 1.5 million people from vulnerable Jordanian households and Palestinian refugees nationwide, Shibli noted.

He added that re-implementing the project seeks to expand the positive impact achieved previously and reinforce food security as both a humanitarian and developmental priority.

The secretary-general also praised the “strong” humanitarian partnership between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

KSrelief Branch Director in Jordan Naif Shammari said that the project forms part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to boost food security and improve living conditions for targeted groups.

The dates will be distributed in all governorates and refugee camps through accredited partner organisations to ensure aid reaches eligible beneficiaries, he added.

Distribution is coordinated with the Ministry of Social Development and the National Aid Fund to identify Jordanian families in need, and with the Department of Palestinian Affairs to ensure aid reaches Palestinian refugees, guaranteeing accuracy and fairness in the allocation process.

