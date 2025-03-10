PARIS — Saudi Arabia has officially submitted the Registration Dossier for World Expo 2030 Riyadh to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s preparations to host the global event.



The dossier, a crucial requirement for organizing the World Expo, was presented to BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France, Fahad Al-Ruwaily.



The approval of this document by the BIE General Assembly will formalize Saudi Arabia’s status as the official organizer of Expo 2030 Riyadh.



Prepared in close collaboration with the BIE Secretariat, the Registration Dossier outlines a detailed blueprint for the Expo, covering aspects such as operational timelines, financial and legislative measures, the Expo site Master Plan, international participation conditions, and long-term legacy initiatives.



Following Saudi Arabia’s selection as the host country for World Expo 2030 during the 173rd BIE General Assembly on November 28, 2023, the Kingdom has now entered the formalization phase of its Expo project.



The dossier will be reviewed by BIE member states, paving the way for the official registration of Expo 2030 Riyadh, after which Saudi Arabia can initiate full-scale preparations and extend diplomatic invitations to international participants.



Commenting on the submission, BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes said: “The Registration Dossier is a comprehensive blueprint for Expo 2030 Riyadh, providing detailed information to guide the organizers, participants, and the BIE in the next phases of the project. Its development, in close cooperation with the BIE, reflects the dedication of Saudi authorities at all levels to the meticulous preparation of the Expo.”



Under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to host over 200 countries and international organizations between October 1, 2030, and March 31, 2031.



The event is expected to be a transformative experience, offering a platform to address global challenges through engaging and immersive activities.



World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are among the world’s largest global gatherings, held every five years and spanning up to six months. These exhibitions serve as a platform for countries to showcase innovations, engage in cultural exchange, and contribute to shaping the future.



The most recent World Expo, Expo 2020 Dubai, took place under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," attracting over 24 million visitors.



The next edition, Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, is scheduled to be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

