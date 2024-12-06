RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced on Thursday that the number of volunteers in the Kingdom has reached one million.

"This achievement comes within the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as it was achieved six years well before the year 2030," said the minister while addressing an event to celebrate the Saudi Volunteer Day under the slogan "A giving society," which falls on December 5 every year, coinciding with the International Volunteer Day.



Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, emphasized that volunteer work at present is a means of advancing societies, and a symbol of solidarity and cooperation among members of society, and its impact is reflected positively on the life of society and the nation, which was clearly confirmed by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



"Thanks to God, and then to the unlimited support that volunteer work in our country is witnessing from our wise leadership. The volunteer work has drawn large numbers of people during the year 2024, in a way realizing the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The number of volunteer opportunities reached nearly 440000 and the number of volunteer hours has exceeded 59 million, while the size of the economic returns resulting from volunteer work reached SR1.2 billion, in addition to the number of registered volunteers on the national platform for volunteer work standing at 2.1 million, whereas the number of entities registered on the platform reaching 8,397.



The minister said that the professional volunteer index in the Kingdom has reached 11 percent, compared to 5 percent globally. "The volunteer work in the Kingdom has an integrated institutional methodology, based on strategic and executive plans," he said and underscored the leadership's keenness on volunteer work as a fundamental pillar in the national development map.



Al-Rajhi thanked all volunteers for their excellent participation and dedication of their time and effort, as well as all partners in the governmental, non-profit and private sectors for their contribution to achieving these successes and overcoming challenges in order to support volunteer work. The names of the winners of the National Award for Volunteer Work in its six categories were announced and they were given away with the prizes.

