RIYADH — A global survey has revealed significant declines in satisfaction levels among citizens from 24 countries, representing 62% of the world’s population.



Over half of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the world, reflecting an 11% decrease from levels reported in 2023. Notably, the United States has experienced a dramatic 20% drop in confidence over the past year.



In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia ranks highest in citizen satisfaction, with 84% of its residents expressing contentment with their lives. This finding underscores the Kingdom's effective governance and economic initiatives amid rising concerns about financial insecurity and political instability elsewhere in the world.



The survey, commissioned by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute in partnership with Ipsos, explored citizen sentiments regarding the economy, health, technology, healthcare, and government performance. The FII PRIORITY Compass, conducted annually, utilizes a demographically representative sample across various ages, backgrounds, and countries, providing valuable data that informs discussions at FII Institute summits.



The findings indicate that financial insecurity remains the top concern globally, with inflation and job security identified as primary issues. Environmental issues have slipped in priority, now ranking fifth and representing the top concern for only 13% of respondents. Concerns regarding government performance and healthcare have surged, reshaping public sentiment.



Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, remarked, “This study serves as a wake-up call for leaders and policymakers worldwide. The findings reflect the genuine concerns of citizens globally. We have a unique opportunity to shape a better and safer world, but this can only happen if leaders listen to the issues that matter.”



As the FII8 conference unfolds in Riyadh from October 29 to 31, it hosts over 7,000 leaders, investors, experts, academics, and innovators, focusing on pressing issues facing humanity today. This research will guide discussions and provide insights into the everyday challenges faced by individuals globally. The event occurs just one month after world leaders convened for the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's growing influence on the global stage.

