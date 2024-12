KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has extended the term of a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan to support its economy for another year, Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday.

The term of the deposit, which was maturing on Thursday, was initially signed with State Bank of Pakistan in 2021, and was subsequently rolled over in 2022 and 2023, the bank said.

