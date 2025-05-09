NAIROBI - President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the beginning of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Nairobi.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Kenyan President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Kenya and its people. In return, the President of Kenya conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE continued prosperity and well-being.

The meeting involved discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across all fields, especially economic, trade, investment, tourism, and energy sectors, in a manner that supports developmental goals in both friendly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE and the friendly Republic of Kenya share privileged historical relations that have grown and developed over decades. He expressed his pride in visiting Kenya and meeting with President Dr. William Samoei Ruto. “The visit reflects a commitment to establishing prosperous and evolving relations with Kenya and strengthening bridges of developmental cooperation with friendly African countries for the benefit of their peoples,” he said, thanking the Kenyan President for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. Sheikh Abdullah also commended Kenya’s developmental achievements across various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Dr. William Samoei Ruto witnessed the signing of seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements between the two countries, including:

-MoU on Military Cooperation – Signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Roselinda Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary, Kenyan Ministry of Defence.

-MoU on Transport Cooperation – Signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and Davis Chirchir, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport.

-Bilateral Framework Agreement on Economic Development – Signed by H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and CPA John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary, the National Treasury and

Economic Planning.

-Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters – Signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and Humphrey Wattanga, Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

-MoU between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish the UAE-Kenya Joint Business Council. It was signed by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Dr. Erick Ruto, Kenyan Chamber President.

-MoU on Energy Cooperation, Signed by Dr. Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya, and Alex Kamau Wachira, Principal Secretary for Energy and Petroleum.

-MoU between Etihad Rail and Kenya Railways – Signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Philip J. Mainga, Managing Director- Kenya Railways



HM