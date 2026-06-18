Municipal development projects worth around BD1 million have been lined up for Bahrain’s highly populated Northern Governorate, with officials now pushing to secure funding and fast-track implementation from next year.

The ambitious list of 18 projects was presented during the latest Northern Municipal Council meeting by Northern Municipality director-general Mohammed Al Sehli, who briefed councillors on a wide-ranging infrastructure programme, including park upgrades, road maintenance, recreational facilities and neighbourhood improvements across multiple constituencies.

According to documents presented during the session, the projects alone carry an estimated value of BD800,110, forming the first phase of a wider development pipeline expected to reach BD1m when additional municipal schemes are incorporated.

Among the highlighted schemes are the development of Shakhoora Public Park, rehabilitation of the Al Jasra coastline, upgrades to A’ali Al Kubra Garden, construction of new playgrounds and open recreational spaces and maintenance of road intersections, along with the installation of directional signage, park fencing enhancements, electrical infrastructure improvements and the introduction of solar-powered recreational facilities.

Mr Al Sehli said all technical studies had been completed and municipal planning requirements had been identified, with implementation now depending entirely on budget approvals.

“These projects represent priority service demands raised through elected representatives and they address important infrastructure and public facility needs across residential communities in the Northern Governorate,” he said.

“We have completed the scope of work assessments, identified estimated budgets and outlined implementation requirements. The next phase now depends on securing the necessary financial allocations.”

Leading calls for immediate action was Northern Municipal Council services and public utilities committee chairwoman Zainab Al Durazi, who stressed the importance of quickly advancing the projects into formal tendering procedures.

“These projects cannot remain delayed while residents continue waiting for long-promised municipal services and facility upgrades,” she said.

“Our focus now is to push these projects into the tendering stage as quickly as possible so that execution can begin from next year without unnecessary delays.”

Ms Al Durazi said communities throughout the Northern Governorate had been waiting years for some of the proposed developments.

“The council will continue pressing to ensure funding is secured and these projects finally move from planning into reality,” she added.

Ms Al Durazi said the projects could bring one of the most significant municipal development waves seen in the governorate in recent years, dramatically upgrading public spaces and neighbourhood infrastructure.

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