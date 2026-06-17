Arada has begun the pre-launch phase at 100 Avenue Road, a new residential development in Swiss Cottage, a short distance from the leafy expanses of Regent’s Park and Hampstead Heath in North West London. Construction of the 172-apartment building is already under way and due to complete in the fourth quarter of 2028, marking the UAE-headquartered master developer’s first London product following its acquisition of Regal – now Arada London - in September 2025.

100 Avenue Road offers contemporary London living at its finest, combining Arada’s innovative design and upscale lifestyle offerings from the UAE with Regal’s longstanding expertise in delivering homes across the UK capital.

Located in NW3, 100 Avenue Road sits between some of London’s best-known neighbourhoods, and is the tallest building in the Swiss Cottage, Hampstead, St Johns Wood and Belsize Park area. Nearby hotspots include Hampstead Village, known for its literary and artistic heritage; Primrose Hill, renowned for its panoramic city views; and the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, with a diverse mix of residents, giving it a distinctly cosmopolitan feel.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “There are very few opportunities left in London to buy into an address like this: an established, deeply connected neighbourhood where new development of this scale is exceptionally rare and where long-term capital preservation is as compelling as the lifestyle on offer. 100 Avenue Road is exactly the kind of development Arada was built to deliver, where design, amenity and location work together to create a genuinely unique product, and we look forward to welcoming the first residents in 2028.”

Arada London is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments tailored for urban living across the capital. With a pipeline of more than 17,000 homes, it is one of London’s leading mixed-use developers, with expertise spanning residential, student accommodation, workspace and large-scale regeneration projects.

Operating across the full lifecycle of the asset, from development and construction through to design and asset management, Arada London is committed to delivering homes that are thoughtfully designed for contemporary city living.