ABU DHABI - Aldar has announced the launch of The Orchids at Yas Acres, a new gated residential community on Yas Island, designed for modern family living and set within a masterplan already established as one of Yas Island’s most sought-after communities.

Comprising 217 spacious homes, including two- and three-bedroom townhouses and three-, four- and five-bedroom villas.

Yas Acres is a thriving, well-established community recognised for its elevated amenities and family-friendly lifestyle at the centre of Yas Island. This appeal is reflected in resident feedback, with Yas Acres achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +49 for the living experience, a score considered to be in the 'excellent' range.

The Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, a focal point of the community since opening in 2021, further enhances the lifestyle offering, complemented by proximity to international schools, including Noya British School and Yas American Academy.

At the heart of The Orchids is a 500 sqm community club, featuring a gym, multipurpose hall, and shared spaces for residents to gather and connect. The club is complemented by a park, kids and adult only swimming pools, sports courts, landscaped green spaces, and shaded outdoor areas, creating a neighbourhood shaped around wellbeing, recreation, and a strong sense of belonging.