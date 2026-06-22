Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has completed 30% of the 14.5-km Dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes Project, which is being implemented across six major roads in the emirate, as part of efforts to improve public transport efficiency and reduce travel times.

The project covers Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Al Satwa Street, Al Nahda Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and Naif Street, said RTA in a statement.

Once completed, Dubai's network of dedicated bus lanes will increase to 20.6 km from 6.1 km currently, said RTA in a statement.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA, said the dedicated bus and taxi lanes are a key enabler of Dubai’s sustainable mobility targets.

They are aimed at improving the reliability and attractiveness of public transport services by reducing journey times and improving schedule adherence.

According to the RTA, bus travel times on routes using the dedicated lanes during peak hours are expected to reduce by between 24% and 59%, while bus arrival punctuality is projected to improve by between 28% and 56%.

The Authority said travel times could be reduced by as much as 59% on Naif Street, 54% on Al Satwa Street and 50% on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street. Bus arrival times are expected to improve by up to 56% on 2nd December Street and 52% on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street.

The RTA also expects the expanded network to encourage greater use of public transport, with bus ridership on some routes projected to increase by up to 30%

"The project ranks among the world’s leading practices and successful transport policies for encouraging residents to use public transport instead of private vehicles. It targets shorter journey times, improved adherence to bus schedules, better taxi arrival times, and lower direct and indirect operational costs, while also supporting greater public transport uptake across the community, smoother integration across transport modes, and reduced polluting emissions," remarked Al Tayer.

"Collectively, these outcomes advance the strategic goal of integrated Dubai, enhance quality of life, bring happiness to public transport users, and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a world-leading city in seamless mobility and urban sustainability," he added.

The current expansion builds on the major success achieved across the previous three phases of dedicated bus lanes. These phases helped reduce journey times on some bus routes by around 5 minutes per bus, marking a 24% improvement in journey time, while also increasing satisfaction levels among passengers, bus drivers, and taxi drivers.

According to RTA, it had previously implemented 6.1 km of dedicated bus lanes. These included a separate lane for buses and taxis on Khalid bin Al Waleed Street, extending 4.3 km in both directions from the intersection of Khalid bin Al Waleed Street with Al Mina Street to just before its intersection with Zaa’beel Street.

The works also covered sections of Naif Street extending 500m, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street from Al Satwa Roundabout to Sheikh Rashid Street extending 900m and Al Ghubaiba Street from its intersection with Al Mina Street to Street 12 extending 400m.

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