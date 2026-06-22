Most Gulf markets inched higher on Monday after Iranian negotiators reported progress in ​peace talks with ⁠the United States, soothing fears that the process was ‌faltering.

The first round of talks between senior U.S. and Iranian officials ​in Switzerland concluded on Monday, mediators said, after a fraught opening marked ​by Tehran's ​renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz and President Donald Trump's repeated threats to resume attacks on Iran.

In ⁠a joint statement released by Qatar's foreign ministry, mediators Qatar and Pakistan said Washington and Tehran had agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal, with technical talks set ​to continue ‌through the ⁠week.

Dubai's main ⁠share index added 0.1%, helped by a 2.1% rise in utility firm ​Dubai Electricity and Water Authority .

In Abu ‌Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%.

The ⁠Qatari index rose 0.3%, with the region's biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.6%. Meanwhile, four Qatar-controlled LNG tankers were heading into the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, even as traffic fell after Iran said it had again closed the waterway over the weekend. Authorities said 54 people were injured and 18 remain missing after an explosion on Sunday ‌at Ras Laffan, Qatar's main liquefied natural gas processing ⁠site.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, ​hit by a 0.6% fall in the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank and a 0.2% decrease in oil ​major Saudi Aramco.

Brent ‌crude was down $1.68, or 2.09%, to $78.89 a barrel ⁠by 0633 GMT.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)