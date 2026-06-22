Arab Finance: GMC Group for Industrial, Commercial, and Financial Investments incurred 76.18% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at EGP 11.311 million in 2025, versus EGP 47.507 million, the financial results indicated.

Revenues increased to EGP 543,250 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 533,930 in 2024, while the basic loss per share dropped to EGP 0.27 from EGP 1.14.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, GMC Group suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 10.751 million, up from EGP 204,563 in H1 2024.

The operating revenues amounted to EGP 543,250 in the six-month period ending June 30th.