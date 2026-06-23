RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has begun implementing architectural and urban design guidelines for the area between Al-Orouba Road to the south and the Northern Ring Road to the north, within the capital’s central commercial corridor, while resuming the issuance of development permits in the area.

The move aims to regulate and guide urban and architectural growth, improve the quality of urban outcomes, and strengthen Riyadh’s architectural identity in line with the capital’s comprehensive development objectives.

The guidelines establish an integrated regulatory and technical framework for development within the area through a set of standards governing building typologies, architectural design, facades, pedestrian routes and public realm elements.

The measures are intended to improve the relationship between buildings and urban spaces and enhance the overall quality of the built environment.

The guidelines also seek to create a more people-centered urban environment by improving connectivity, enhancing the pedestrian experience, upgrading public spaces, promoting mixed-use development and increasing the presence of green areas and natural elements.

The initiative aims to foster a more vibrant, comfortable and sustainable urban environment while reinforcing the district’s architectural identity.

The framework also provides broader development opportunities by increasing building ratios and development areas in accordance with specific regulations and standards, helping improve land-use efficiency, enhance project quality and strengthen the district’s role as one of Riyadh’s key high-density development corridors.

The move is also expected to provide greater regulatory clarity for property owners, developers and engineering and consulting firms by creating a unified planning framework that balances development efficiency, urban quality and transparency in planning and regulatory procedures.

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