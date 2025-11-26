Dubai: du Pay, the advanced digital financial services subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), crossed AED 1.50 billion in total transactions in less than two years.

This milestone reinforces the platform’s growth and success in the UAE fintech space, according to a press release.

It also empowers residents with simple, fast, and secure digital payments, fostering the Dubai Department of Finance's vision to make 90% of all transactions in Dubai cashless by 2026.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay, said: "We aim to empower residents to participate fully in the digital economy and offer comprehensive digital payment solutions, while supporting the nation's vision for a cashless future."

Though instant onboarding using Emirates ID and facial recognition, multilingual support, and a simple interface, the app makes every-day financial tasks effortless.

Users can send money to more than 200 countries at competitive rates, pay bills, top up mobiles, withdraw cash cardlessly, all within one app.

The platform also eliminates barriers to entry with no minimum balance requirements, making financial services fully accessible to all users.

Moreover, du Pay's inclusive approach secured new opportunities for residents to manage their finances, send money internationally, and participate in the digital economy with unprecedented ease.

At the end of September 2025, du registered net profits after tax worth AED 2.18 billion, up 14.60% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 1.90 billion.

