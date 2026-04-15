RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday penalties for persons, who perform Hajj without a permit, or those who facilitate holders of various types of visit visas to perform the pilgrimage illegally.

A maximum fine of SR100,000 will be imposed on those who facilitate visit visa or give shelter or transportation for those overstaying their visas to perform Hajj.

The following penalties will be applicable to the violators during the period starting from Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 18, until the end of Dhul Hijjah 14.

1— A maximum fine of SR20,000 will be imposed on individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. The same penalty will be slapped on holders of all types of visit visas who enter or attempt to enter or stay in Makkah city and the holy sites during the period from April 18 to Dhul Hijjah 14.

2— A maximum fine of SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for an individual who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or stayed in Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period. The fine will multiply for each violating individual involved.

A fine of SR100,000 will be slapped on anyone who transports or attempts to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the specified period, as well as to those who shelter or attempt to shelter visit visa holders in any accommodations, including hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or Hajj accommodation facilities. The same penalty will be imposed on those who conceal the presence of such illegal visit visa holders or provide assistance that enables them to remain in the Makkah city. The fine will multiply for each individual accommodated, concealed, or assisted.



3— Those who infiltrate Makkah to perform Hajj without a permit, whether residents or those who overstayed their visas, will be deported to their countries and banned from entering the Kingdom for 10 years.

4— The competent court will be requested to confiscate vehicles used to transport visit visa holders to Makkah city and the holy sites during the period from April 18 to Dhul Hijjah 14, if it is owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplices.

The ministry stated that any person against whom a penalty decision is issued is entitled to file a grievance before the competent committee within 30 days from the date of being notified of the decision. It also confirmed the right to appeal the committee’s decision before the Administrative Court within 60 days from the date of notification of the committee’s decision.

The ministry urged Saudi citizens, expatriates, and holders of all types of visas to adhere to the regulations governing Hajj performance, and avoid exposing themselves to penalties. It also called on the public to report about violators by calling over the number 911 in the Makkah region.

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