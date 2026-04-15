WASHINGTON: The International Monetary ​Fund, World ⁠Bank and ‌International Energy Agency are looking ​at having regular calls every ​two weeks ​to discuss the disruption of global energy ⁠markets caused by the war in the Middle East, IMF ​chief ‌Kristalina Georgieva ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday.

Georgieva, speaking on the ​sidelines ‌of the ⁠spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington this week, urged countries to avoid building up their own ‌oil reserves and blocking exports of ⁠petroleum products. "Don't make ​the supply shocks worse," she said. (Reporting ​by Andrea ‌Shalal and ⁠David Lawder; ​Editing by Chris Reese)