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WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and International Energy Agency are looking at having regular calls every two weeks to discuss the disruption of global energy markets caused by the war in the Middle East, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.
Georgieva, speaking on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington this week, urged countries to avoid building up their own oil reserves and blocking exports of petroleum products. "Don't make the supply shocks worse," she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)