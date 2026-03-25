From the astronomical breakthroughs of the Abbasid era to the rise of maritime trade in the Indian Ocean, early adopters consistently shape the future. In 2026, the Sultanate of Oman is demonstrating this pattern through two seemingly different but deeply connected initiatives: the launch of an AI-powered satellite and a transformative push toward mastery in endowment or Waqf investment, revealed in a recent The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs (MoARA) press conference.

Together, they reveal how disruptive innovation can accelerate progress across both advanced technology and traditional institutions.

Following the momentum of Aman-1 in 2023, Oman is preparing to launch a new AI-equipped satellite in the first half of 2026. Developed by Oman Lens, the platform will deliver 50-centimetre high-resolution imaging and onboard artificial intelligence capable of hundreds of trillions of operations per second.

This capability allows data to be processed in orbit, reducing costs and enabling near-real-time insights for agriculture, urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster response.

The mission involves partnerships with Star Vision Space, the Bahrain Space Agency, and Sultan Qaboos University, reinforcing Oman’s ambition to become a regional hub for space logistics and satellite data services.

Yet the most important story is economic.

The global space economy is projected to exceed RO 1.5 trillion within the next decade. Within this, the satellite data and downstream analytics segment, the part most relevant to Oman, represents an estimated RO 115 billion total addressable market (TAM) globally.

For the Arab region, a realistic serviceable obtainable market (SOM) over the next decade is estimated at RO 1.1-1.5 billion, driven by demand for climate monitoring, smart cities, logistics, energy and maritime services.

If Oman captures even 3-5 per cent of this regional SOM, the potential revenue opportunity could reach RO 33-75 million annually within the coming decade.

For a nation investing strategically in diversification, this is not a niche sector. It is the foundation of a new knowledge economy.

Perhaps the most immediate beneficiaries are the approximately 25 emerging space startups in Oman, as announced by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT). Early-stage space ecosystems depend heavily on anchor projects that create demand for services, talent and partnerships.

National satellite programmes historically play this catalytic role. They create procurement pipelines, open research opportunities and attract international collaboration.

In practical terms, this means new opportunities in:

• Satellite data analytics

• AI-driven geospatial services

• Maritime and logistics tracking

• Climate and environmental intelligence

• Precision agriculture and energy monitoring

A single national satellite mission can generate entire downstream industries. This is exactly how neighbouring countries like the UAE and India accelerated their space startup ecosystems over the past decade.

The lesson is simple: government investment in frontier technology reduces risk for entrepreneurs. It signals long-term commitment and unlocks private-sector confidence.

While Oman looks to orbit, another transformation is taking place on the ground. MERA has declared 2026 the “Year of Mastery,” signalling a shift toward advanced financial management and digital transformation.

The ministry is targeting 5 per cent growth in returns and 8 per cent growth in new endowment assets, building on an investment portfolio exceeding RO 123 million dedicated to orphans and minors.

This initiative includes expanding the Oman Endowment Foundation and launching a unified digital services application after achieving 95 per cent digitalisation of services.

This transformation reminds us one of the most powerful financial innovations in Islamic history: the waqf system. For centuries, endowments funded universities, hospitals, water systems, and public infrastructure across the Islamic world. These institutions thrived because waqf assets were professionally managed and strategically invested.

Today’s digital transformation represents a modern revival of that legacy.

Seen together, these initiatives illustrate a powerful national strategy: disruptive innovation is not limited to startups. Public institutions can also become early adopters, driving new industries while strengthening social foundations.

This mirrors historical patterns. During the Islamic Golden Age, advances in astronomy, finance, and education evolved simultaneously. Innovation was never isolated; it was systemic.

Oman’s satellite programme expands the country’s presence in the global space economy. The modernisation of waqf investment strengthens financial sustainability and social resilience.

Both initiatives align directly with Oman Vision 2040’s goals of diversification, knowledge creation, and sustainable development.

Societies that lead in new industries rarely begin as leaders. They become leaders by investing early, building talent, and creating ecosystems.

Oman’s 2026 initiatives send a clear signal: the country is not waiting for the future to arrive. It is building it, from the ground to the sky.

And history suggests that early adopters of disruptive innovation rarely remain followers for long, inshAllah.

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