TUNIS – President Kais Saied met on Monday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri and Minister of Equipment and Housing Salah Zouari.

The Head of State stressed the urgency of addressing Tunisia’s “heavy legacy,” particularly in the areas of infrastructure and housing.

He sharply criticized the country's poor infrastructure in several residential neighborhoods, citing the lack of maintenance of sewerage networks and stormwater drainage systems, which has resulted in the accumulation of waste.

With regard to road infrastructure, President Saied deplored the dilapidated condition of many roads, pointing out that some public roads have been rehabilitated unnecessarily, while others remain severely degraded and require urgent repairs or complete reconstruction.

The President also reviewed a range of dysfunctions affecting public services, recalling his recent direct intervention to order the restoration of street lighting and the replacement of spare parts for water tanker trucks in a neighborhood of the capital.

Addressing the long-awaited rent-to-own housing scheme, aimed at low- and middle-income citizens and recently approved under the 2026 Finance Law, President Saied reiterated the need to accelerate the construction of new residential neighborhoods across all regions of the country through the National Real Estate Company of Tunisia (SNIT) and the Social Housing Promotion Company (SPROLS). He stressed that these projects must comply with urban planning frameworks that take into account the present and future needs of the Tunisian population.

