Arab Finance: Madinet Masr For Housing and Development (MASR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elswedy Electric (SWDY) and its subsidiary Elswedy Electric Infrastructure to carry out advanced infrastructure works at the Elan project within the Sarai development in East Cairo, as per a press release.

Under the agreement, Elswedy Electric Infrastructure will execute the infrastructure works at a value of EGP 400 million, with delivery scheduled by the end of 2027.

The partnership supports Madinet Masr’s plans to develop urban communities supported by smart infrastructure, in line with recognized engineering standards.