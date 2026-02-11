Egypt ​appointed ⁠General Ashraf Salem Zaher ‌Mansour as its new ​defence minister, a presidency statement ​said on Wednesday, ​as part of a relatively limited cabinet ⁠reshuffle.

Mansour, who was the Commandant of the Egyptian Military Academy, ​replaced ‌General Abdel ⁠Majeed ⁠Saqr, who has only been the ​country's ‌defence minister ⁠since July 2024.

The lower house of the Egyptian parliament, the House of Representatives, approved the cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, according to ‌state media, however Mansour's appointment ⁠was not announced ​at that time.

