Worley, a leading Australian engineering company, has been awarded a contract by Samsung C&T Corporation to deliver detailed engineering services for the QatarEnergy LNG Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Project.

A prime CO2 LNG sequestration project in Qatar, it will support permanent storage of 4.3 million metric tonnes of CO2 per annum, marking a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to sustainable development.

As per the contract, Worley will provide detailed engineering services to Samsung C&T.

The work will be executed from its Qatar office, supported by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery center in India and additional expertise from teams in Australia.

This contract follows Worley’s successful delivery of the front-end engineering design phase for the project, reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted partner in the energy transition, it stated.

On the contract win, CEO Chris Ashton said: "We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Samsung C&T on this landmark project. This award reflects our capability in CCUS and our commitment to supporting our customers as they invest in technologies that help decarbonize energy production."

"Once operational, the LNG sequestration project will play a key role in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and enabling a more sustainable energy system for the region," he added.

