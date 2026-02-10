Australia-based global engineering services company Worley announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract by Samsung C&T Corporation to deliver detailed engineering services for the QatarEnergy LNG Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Project in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

Samsung C&T was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth 1.9 trillion South Korean won ($1.3 billion) for the project by QatarEnergy LNG in November 2025.

Worley said the CO2 LNG sequestration project will support permanent storage of approximately 4.3 million metric tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Under the contract, the ASX-listed company will provide detailed engineering services to Samsung C&T from its Qatar office, supported by the Global Integrated Delivery centre in India and additional expertise from teams in Australia.

No financial details were given.

This detailed design contract follows Worley’s successful delivery of the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase for the project, which it was awarded in September 2023.

Samsung C&T had stated in its November 2025 statement that the project aims to capture and compress CO2 emitted from LNG liquefaction plants, remove moisture, and safely transport it through 20 kilometres of underground pipelines to a depleted gas reservoir for permanent geological storage with project completion targeted for 2030.

Worley’s September 2023 statement had noted that the project will capture CO2 emissions from seven LNG trains at QG North, and three LNG trains at QG South.

QatarEnergy had announced in November 2025 that all its LNG expansion projects will deploy CCS [Carbon Capture and Storage] technologies, with an aim to capture over 11 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of CO2 by 2035.

The company launched its first CCS project in 2019 with a capacity of 2.2 MTPA, and is currently developing two additional CCS projects linked to the North Field East and North Field South expansions, which will capture 2.1 MTPA and 1.2 MTPA of CO2 respectively.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

