Samsung C&T E&C Group has received a letter of award from QatarEnergy LNG for the construction of a large-scale carbon compression and transport facility.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract is valued at approximately KRW 1.9 trillion ($1.3 billion).

Located about 80 km north of Doha in Ras Laffan Industrial City, the project aims to capture and compress carbon dioxide emitted from nearby LNG liquefaction plants, remove moisture, and transport it through 20 km of underground pipelines to a depleted gas reservoir for permanent geological storage. Completion is targeted for 2030.

Once operational, the new facility will handle up to 4.1 million tonnes of carbon per year, positioning it as one of the largest carbon management facilities in the Middle East and a key part of Qatar’s energy transition strategy, Samsung C&T said.

Samsung C&T will carry out the project independently from design to construction, applying advanced engineering capabilities to ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency in the compression and transport processes.

Given the project’s technical complexity, including precise pressure and temperature control systems for the safe movement of compressed carbon, the company will leverage its prior experience in major LNG projects in Qatar.

Samsung C&T also plans to strengthen collaboration with trusted local partners while minimising interference with existing facilities within the industrial complex to ensure smooth project execution.

“This contract builds on our extensive track record in Qatar’s major projects,” said Byung-soo Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Business Development Division at Samsung C&T E&C Group. “Together with our solar power initiatives, this project allows Samsung C&T to play a central role in advancing Qatar’s sustainability policies and low-carbon development goals.” -TradeArabia News Service