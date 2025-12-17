Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for up to 15 years with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) for the supply of 70 million cubic feet per annum of helium from its facilities in Ras Laffan, starting in September 2025.



In a press release issued Tuesday, QatarEnergy said that this agreement marks its first direct relationship with Uniper, who has a strong history in providing bulk wholesale helium to customers around the world.



Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Eng. Saad Sherida Al Kaabi welcomed the signing of the agreement and said, "We are pleased to welcome Uniper into our growing portfolio of trusted off-takers, with a proven track record in the helium industry."



His Excellency added, "QatarEnergy looks forward to work with Uniper on supporting the expansive needs of new industries dependent on reliable helium from trusted sources like Qatar."



Helium plays a pivotal role in a wide range of advanced technologies and essential industrial applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, semiconductors, fiber optics, space exploration, deep sea diving, specialized welding, and other specialized applications.

