The Cabinet approved the draft decision of the Minister of State for Energy Affairs to extend the deadline for compliance for those addressed by the provisions of Law No. 19 of 2024 regulating district cooling services.

The Cabinet approved the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation inscientific, academic and trainingbetween the Ministry of Interior of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior of Iraq, the draft agreement on the encouragement and reciprocal protection of investments between Qatar and Uruguay, the draft MoU for cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries of Portugal, the draft MoU on joint cooperation in the field of museums between Qatar Museums and the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism in China, the draft executive programme between the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Qatar and the Ministry of Youth of Algeria for cooperation in the field of youth from 2025 to 2027, and the draft executive programme for the cooperation agreement between the government of Qatar and the government of Algeria in the field of sports from 2025 to 2027.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and making appropriate decisions regarding them. These included a report on the National Cyber Training Programme (Fresh Graduates Bootcamp), a report on the results of participation in the 35th Meeting of the GCC Ministers of Justice, and a report on the results of participation in the High-Level Conference of the United Nations Road Safety Fund and the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety.

