HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is December 3.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons in 2026 between January 1-15, January 16-31, February 1-15 and February 16-28.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on December 2.

